Antiample (XAMP) Hits One Day Volume of $270.00

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last seven days, Antiample has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One Antiample coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Antiample has a total market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $270.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Antiample Coin Profile

Antiample (CRYPTO:XAMP) is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Antiample Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using U.S. dollars.

