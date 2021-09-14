Zap (ZAP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $108,978.00

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Zap coin can now be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zap has a market capitalization of $10.29 million and approximately $108,978.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zap has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00063915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.43 or 0.00143098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014407 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.60 or 0.00841627 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00044808 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

