RED Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,629.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. RED has a market capitalization of $682,942.09 and approximately $3,629.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RED has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One RED coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.26 or 0.00384476 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000609 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000452 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

