ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. ADTRAN also posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $143.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.20 million. ADTRAN had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADTN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.17 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

NASDAQ:ADTN traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,273. The company has a market cap of $939.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $24.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average is $19.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 118.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 45.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 43.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

