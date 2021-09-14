Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) versus Celadon Group (OTCMKTS:CGIPQ) Financial Contrast

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) and Celadon Group (OTCMKTS:CGIPQ) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yellow and Celadon Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yellow $4.51 billion 0.06 -$53.50 million ($2.02) -2.65 Celadon Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Celadon Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yellow.

Volatility and Risk

Yellow has a beta of 3.18, suggesting that its stock price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celadon Group has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Yellow and Celadon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yellow -1.92% N/A -4.09% Celadon Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.1% of Yellow shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Yellow shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Celadon Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Yellow and Celadon Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yellow 0 2 1 0 2.33 Celadon Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yellow presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 151.87%. Given Yellow’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Yellow is more favorable than Celadon Group.

Summary

Yellow beats Celadon Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

Celadon Group Company Profile

Celadon Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides transportation services between the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, Asset-Light, and Equipment Leasing and Services. The Asset-Based segment offers dry van, refrigerated, and flatbed services; cross-border services between the United States and each of Mexico and Canada; intra-Mexico and intra-Canada services; contract services; regional and specialized short haul services; and rail intermodal services. The Asset-Light segment provides freight brokerage, warehousing, less-than truckload consolidation, and supply chain logistics services. The Equipment Leasing and Services segment offers tractor and trailer sales and leasing services, as well as insurance, maintenance, and other ancillary services primarily to the independent contractors and other trucking fleets. The company transports various types of freight, including tobacco, consumer goods, automotive parts, various home products and fixtures, lawn tractors and assorted equipment, light bulbs, and various parts for engines. Celadon Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. On December 8, 2019, Celadon Group, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

