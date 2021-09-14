Spectrecoin (XSPEC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6,042.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005081 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00054222 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00107932 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.71 or 0.00590153 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001080 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00018741 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00043371 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

