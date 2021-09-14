Zacks: Analysts Expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.34 Million

Analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) will report $207.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $230.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $188.15 million. Purple Innovation posted sales of $187.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year sales of $834.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $821.98 million to $843.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

Purple Innovation stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.74. The stock had a trading volume of 955,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,560. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at $59,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

