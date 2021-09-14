$422.32 Million in Sales Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to announce $422.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $428.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $418.85 million. Tyler Technologies posted sales of $285.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.85 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.16.

NYSE:TYL traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $467.97. 99,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,091. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $324.09 and a one year high of $498.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $481.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $444.87. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 125.80 and a beta of 0.59.

In other Tyler Technologies news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth $49,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

