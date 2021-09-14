$207.34 Million in Sales Expected for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) will announce sales of $207.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $188.15 million to $230.10 million. Purple Innovation reported sales of $187.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year sales of $834.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $821.98 million to $843.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRPL. TheStreet downgraded Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

Shares of PRPL stock traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $22.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,560. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $41.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.67, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 14.9% during the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,042 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth about $55,214,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 106.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,589 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 10,139.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,703 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth about $35,788,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

