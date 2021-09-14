Analysts Expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Brokerages forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will announce $1.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.75 billion and the highest is $2.01 billion. MercadoLibre posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year sales of $6.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $7.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $10.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,927.72.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 70.6% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 78.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.8% during the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,856.34. The company had a trading volume of 174,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,414. The firm has a market cap of $92.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -37,126.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $959.87 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,728.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,564.50.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

