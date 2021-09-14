$255.13 Million in Sales Expected for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to post sales of $255.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $179.00 million to $288.50 million. WideOpenWest reported sales of $288.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $933.10 million to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $725.23 million, with estimates ranging from $698.00 million to $768.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WideOpenWest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

NYSE WOW traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.67. The company had a trading volume of 296,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,887. WideOpenWest has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average is $17.78.

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $306,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 532,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,888,786.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. Claar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

