Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Sells $2,421,417.78 in Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 37,287 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $2,421,417.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $2,961,900.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Frank Calderoni sold 73,541 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $5,149,340.82.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $2,487,600.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $2,392,200.00.

Shares of NYSE PLAN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.06. 1,508,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,554. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.63 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.85.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PLAN. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Anaplan from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist increased their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Anaplan by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Anaplan by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anaplan by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in Anaplan by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

