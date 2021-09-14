Ana G. Pinczuk Sells 10,261 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $666,349.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,945.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ana G. Pinczuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Ana G. Pinczuk sold 11,554 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $694,742.02.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $66,000.00.

NYSE:PLAN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.06. 1,508,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,554. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.63 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLAN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,871,000 after buying an additional 5,319,915 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth $131,840,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 23,211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,642,000 after buying an additional 1,992,211 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth $103,199,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth $103,801,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

