Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) will announce sales of $1.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $800,000.00 and the highest is $1.21 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full-year sales of $2.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $2.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $32.24 million, with estimates ranging from $22.70 million to $41.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Renalytix AI.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RNLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Renalytix AI stock traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.18. The stock had a trading volume of 246,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,954. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average is $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.80 million, a PE ratio of -126.13 and a beta of -0.33. Renalytix AI has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $35.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Renalytix AI by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

