ImageCoin Trading Down 32.7% This Week (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $185,213.25 and approximately $99,581.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,539,461 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.