Zacks: Analysts Expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to announce sales of $1.99 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.04 billion and the lowest is $1.94 billion. Global Payments posted sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year sales of $7.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $7.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.27 billion to $8.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.38.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 590 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Global Payments by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,364,000 after purchasing an additional 20,639 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 23.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.11. 2,432,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,875. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.52. The company has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 16.64%.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

