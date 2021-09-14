$174.06 Million in Sales Expected for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will announce sales of $174.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $173.28 million and the highest is $175.00 million. Paylocity posted sales of $135.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year sales of $793.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $792.50 million to $794.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $953.32 million, with estimates ranging from $923.53 million to $969.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%.

PCTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 target price (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.86.

Shares of Paylocity stock traded up $9.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.00. The stock had a trading volume of 289,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,097. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 213.60 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $139.31 and a 1 year high of $275.45.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.09, for a total value of $55,164.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,678.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 5,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.78, for a total transaction of $1,579,888.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,802 shares of company stock valued at $24,525,628 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at $678,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Paylocity by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,324,000 after purchasing an additional 42,518 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 47,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

