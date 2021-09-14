Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.12 Million

Brokerages forecast that The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) will post $20.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The ExOne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.90 million. The ExOne reported sales of $17.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full-year sales of $73.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $74.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $87.40 million, with estimates ranging from $81.90 million to $92.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The ExOne.

Get The ExOne alerts:

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XONE shares. Alliance Global Partners cut The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

NASDAQ:XONE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.22. 280,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,697. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 1.38. The ExOne has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $66.48.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XONE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in The ExOne by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The ExOne by 10.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The ExOne by 21.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of The ExOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of The ExOne by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The ExOne (XONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.