Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.89 Million

Brokerages expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to announce sales of $13.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.68 million. Gladstone Capital posted sales of $15.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year sales of $53.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.11 million to $53.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $59.08 million, with estimates ranging from $58.62 million to $59.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 112.35% and a return on equity of 9.73%.

GLAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.36. 123,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,454. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $389.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 19.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 607,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 98,338 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 115.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 54,833 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 17.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 40,152 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

