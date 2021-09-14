Brokerages Set Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target at $87.38

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,013,473.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,530 shares in the company, valued at $14,036,718. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,268 shares of company stock valued at $6,093,231. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 3.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fabrinet by 30.0% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at $337,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at $3,741,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 15.3% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 23,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.13. The company had a trading volume of 113,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,584. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $59.45 and a 52-week high of $107.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.08.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

