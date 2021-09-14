Rocket Pool Price Tops $30.64 (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 62.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $315.00 million and $6.63 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool coin can now be bought for about $30.64 or 0.00065092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00063995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002849 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.40 or 0.00143168 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.06 or 0.00828552 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00043773 BTC.

Rocket Pool Coin Profile

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RPLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.