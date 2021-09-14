Insider Selling: NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) COO Sells 7,320 Shares of Stock

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) COO Ronald Allen Louks sold 7,320 shares of NantHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $15,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ronald Allen Louks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Ronald Allen Louks sold 9,200 shares of NantHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $18,032.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Ronald Allen Louks sold 1,505 shares of NantHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $3,521.70.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Ronald Allen Louks sold 16,613 shares of NantHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $38,209.90.

Shares of NH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,312. NantHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57. The company has a market cap of $209.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.64.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NantHealth, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NH. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NantHealth by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 13,836 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment.

