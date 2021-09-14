Insider Selling: American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) Director Sells 11,084 Shares of Stock

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) Director Lawrence E. Jr. Mock sold 11,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $44,336.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies stock remained flat at $$3.47 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 72,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,544. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72. American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $9.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $385,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments.

