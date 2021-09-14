MASQ (MASQ) One Day Volume Tops $170,126.00

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, MASQ has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $170,126.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00077971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00121420 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.44 or 0.00175180 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,055.23 or 0.99988369 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,359.89 or 0.07139479 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.39 or 0.00863543 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002857 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,576,705 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MASQUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.