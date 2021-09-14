extraDNA (XDNA) Market Cap Reaches $521,930.80

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar. One extraDNA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. extraDNA has a market cap of $521,930.80 and approximately $166,061.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,056.01 or 0.99990029 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00070800 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.78 or 0.00926000 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008407 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.55 or 0.00436779 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.35 or 0.00308847 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002202 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00070917 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

