Brokerages Expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.05). Tattooed Chef posted earnings of ($1.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

TTCF stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $19.74. 1,136,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,269. Tattooed Chef has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef during the first quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

