PYRO Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $382,309.11 (PYRO)

PYRO Network (CURRENCY:PYRO) traded 82.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 14th. PYRO Network has a total market capitalization of $382,309.11 and $146.00 worth of PYRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PYRO Network has traded up 580.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PYRO Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00078290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00121308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.94 or 0.00175524 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,376.26 or 1.00265432 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,369.86 or 0.07131858 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00866671 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002853 BTC.

PYRO Network’s total supply is 813,129,490 coins and its circulating supply is 808,116,378 coins. PYRO Network’s official Twitter account is @PYRODOTNETWORK and its Facebook page is accessible here . PYRO Network’s official message board is medium.com/@pyronetwork . The Reddit community for PYRO Network is https://reddit.com/r/pyronetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PYRO Network’s official website is pyro.network

