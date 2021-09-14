PolypuX (PUX) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. PolypuX has a market cap of $67,519.49 and $3,632.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolypuX coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PolypuX has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00077577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00120904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.54 or 0.00174643 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,265.30 or 1.00009527 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,366.48 or 0.07123203 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $411.04 or 0.00869719 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002865 BTC.

PolypuX Coin Profile

PolypuX’s genesis date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

Buying and Selling PolypuX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolypuX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolypuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

