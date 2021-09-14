Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AVO stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.47. The company had a trading volume of 550,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68. Mission Produce has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $22.93.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mission Produce by 256.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 131,185 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Mission Produce by 49.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.