Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Freddie Mac is a stockholder-owned corporation that supports homeownership and rental housing. Freddie Mac purchases single-family and multifamily residential mortgages and mortgage-related securities, which it finances primarily by issuing mortgage passthrough securities and debt instruments in the capital markets. (Company Press Release) “

Separately, Odeon Capital Group raised Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.27 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.09.

FMCC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,402,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,273. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $594.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.68. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.08.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Home Loan Mortgage will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. provides liquidity, stability and affordability to the U.S. housing market by purchasing residential mortgages loans originated by lenders and investing in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, Capital Markets and All Other.

