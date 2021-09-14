Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives C$44.68 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$44.68.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

CPX stock remained flat at $C$44.04 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 180,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,345. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.72. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$28.40 and a 1-year high of C$44.38. The firm has a market cap of C$5.05 billion and a PE ratio of 26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is 123.79%.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total value of C$826,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$924,218.21.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

