CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2021

Brokerages predict that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will announce earnings per share of $1.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68. CME Group posted earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year earnings of $6.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CME shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.83.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $188,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,612,952.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,190,000 after acquiring an additional 38,146 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in CME Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 36.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 49.8% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.85. 1,136,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,937. CME Group has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.38 and a 200-day moving average of $208.14. The company has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

