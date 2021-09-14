PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.70 Million

Analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) will announce sales of $142.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.30 million and the highest is $143.50 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full year sales of $543.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $543.40 million to $544.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $605.25 million, with estimates ranging from $601.41 million to $607.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PowerSchool.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PowerSchool from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair began coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

PWSC traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,459. PowerSchool has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $36.56.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

