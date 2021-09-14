Brokerages Set The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Price Target at $340.65

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $340.65.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

HD traded down $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.12. 2,855,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,967,680. The Home Depot has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $351.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $326.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.44.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

