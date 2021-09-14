Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €4.95 ($5.82).

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) price target on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.60 ($6.59) price target on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Ceconomy stock traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €5.95 ($7.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of €5.47. Ceconomy has a 12 month low of €4.02 ($4.73) and a 12 month high of €7.60 ($8.94).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.