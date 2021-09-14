Insider Selling: Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Major Shareholder Sells 81,232 Shares of Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) major shareholder Gpiac, Llc sold 81,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $732,712.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gpiac, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rimini Street alerts:

On Friday, September 10th, Gpiac, Llc sold 541,547 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $5,280,083.25.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Gpiac, Llc sold 1,137,249 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $11,281,510.08.

On Friday, August 27th, Gpiac, Llc sold 81,232 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $757,894.56.

On Thursday, August 5th, Gpiac, Llc sold 332,185 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $2,730,560.70.

NASDAQ RMNI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.62. 260,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,929. The firm has a market cap of $825.05 million, a PE ratio of -34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $91.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Rimini Street by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rimini Street by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Rimini Street by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rimini Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Rimini Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RMNI shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.