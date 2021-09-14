HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Up 19.4% Over Last Week

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and $32,166.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00065312 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.47 or 0.00143617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00013827 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.04 or 0.00817441 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00043991 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

