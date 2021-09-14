Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.27

Shares of Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 76 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10.

Premier Oil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PMOIY)

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

