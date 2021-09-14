Mirrored Amazon 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $60,121.00 (mAMZN)

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last week, Mirrored Amazon has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Mirrored Amazon has a market cap of $27.58 million and $60,121.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Amazon coin can currently be bought for $3,512.28 or 0.07475907 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00080452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00121766 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.49 or 0.00171332 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,041.11 or 1.00127380 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,403.48 or 0.07244338 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $418.09 or 0.00889908 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002886 BTC.

About Mirrored Amazon

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 7,851 coins. Mirrored Amazon’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

