The Force Protocol Trading Down 29.9% Over Last Week (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 14th. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00018819 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $205.07 or 0.00436489 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001223 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000795 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol (FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

