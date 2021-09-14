$299.69 Million in Sales Expected for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report sales of $299.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $297.00 million to $302.10 million. Envestnet posted sales of $252.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Envestnet.

ENV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Envestnet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Envestnet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Envestnet by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Envestnet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.83. 131,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,981. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.39 and a beta of 1.29. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.31 and a 200-day moving average of $74.06.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

