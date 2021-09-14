Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Receives $22.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MUR shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

NYSE MUR traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.47. 1,655,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,436. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 3.22. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $25.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -40.00%.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $203,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth $935,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth $2,718,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 763.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 5.8% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.