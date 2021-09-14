SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $667,187.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0653 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SparkPoint Fuel alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00079316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00121057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.67 or 0.00171422 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,192.96 or 1.00279931 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,378.43 or 0.07178800 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.56 or 0.00887263 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002894 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SFUELUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.