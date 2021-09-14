Richard R. Lury Sells 11,900 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Director Richard R. Lury sold 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $387,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ALGM traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $33.98. 1,133,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.91. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

