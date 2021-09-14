Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Receives $199.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $203.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,790,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,607. The stock has a market cap of $96.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.83. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $210.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

