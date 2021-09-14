$1.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to post $1.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.31. EOG Resources reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 337.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year earnings of $7.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $8.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $10.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EOG Resources.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Johnson Rice cut EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.91.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.52. 4,721,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,482,119. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.21.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $835,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $957,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 9.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EOG Resources (EOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.