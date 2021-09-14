$1.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to post $1.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.31. EOG Resources reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 337.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year earnings of $7.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $8.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $10.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Johnson Rice cut EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.91.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.52. 4,721,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,482,119. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.21.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $835,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $957,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 9.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EOG Resources (EOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.