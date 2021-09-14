Kava.io (KAVA) Price Reaches $6.33 on Major Exchanges

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 14th. Kava.io has a total market cap of $579.06 million and approximately $56.55 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for $6.33 or 0.00013463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kava.io has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.92 or 0.00108265 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.51 or 0.00596398 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00018363 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00043571 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,175.57 or 0.02499365 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 144,567,755 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

