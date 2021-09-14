Boosted Finance Hits 24 Hour Volume of $29,767.00 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.40 or 0.00005107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $143,738.36 and $29,767.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00079710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00121464 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.42 or 0.00171015 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,055.38 or 1.00059138 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.12 or 0.07174776 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.47 or 0.00889847 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

