Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $837.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will announce $837.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $810.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $872.20 million. Dycom Industries posted sales of $810.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year sales of $3.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DY shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

DY traded down $2.43 on Thursday, reaching $69.46. 173,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,609. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.95. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $50.53 and a 52-week high of $101.16. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DY. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 194,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,063,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

