Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ERF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

NYSE ERF traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,710. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 3.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.97. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $7.54.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Enerplus by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 604,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 248,893 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at $31,930,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at $804,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Enerplus by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,127,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after buying an additional 1,714,600 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Enerplus by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 3,067,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after buying an additional 331,634 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

